'Red cords are there for a reason'
It wasn't until Jennie Berry became a wheelchair user that she noticed red cords being tied up in disabled bathrooms.
Now, along with her social media followers, she is raising awareness and asking businesses to stop tying up the cords designed to help people.
The 25-year-old from Hartlepool documents her life on Instagram and hopes to change people's perceptions.
02 Apr 2019
