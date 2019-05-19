Media player
We Are Middlesbrough: Restaurant offers second chances
Dozens of former prisoners and long-term unemployed are among the people who have been given jobs at The Fork In The Road.
The Middlesbrough restaurant aims to give people a second chance.
One of those working there, Jemma Hill, was unemployed for six months and struggling to make ends meet, but she says getting the job means she is now able to support her children.
This article was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with the people of the town to tell the stories which matter to them.
19 May 2019
