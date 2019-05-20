Media player
Streetwise Opera group tackles Middlesbrough homelessness
A charity which helps tackle homelessness and mental health issues has been hailed for changing people's lives.
Streetwise Opera runs musical groups in Middlesbrough, giving the singers confidence to move on with their lives.
This video was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.
20 May 2019
