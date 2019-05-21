'You’re making history with your hands'

Video

Despite being known for its heavy industry, there is only one foundry left in Middlesbrough.

William Lane Foundry has been struggling for orders in recent years but 24-year-old Sam is hopeful that will change.

He is the foundry’s youngest team member and is determined to keep the skills alive and pass them on to future generations.

This video was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.