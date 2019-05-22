'Getting pregnant at 16 saved my life'

Video

Middlesbrough has the highest rate of teenage pregnancy in England and Wales. But for two teenagers it changed their lives for the better.

Robyn used to "get mortal" and "end up at random parties". But on discovering she was pregnant at 16, she vowed to change.

She stopped drinking and smoking marijuana, saying: "I used to be pretty crazy. Being pregnant has calmed me down."

We also spoke to Megan, who was 17 when she learned she was 23 weeks pregnant with her baby boy.

She said: "Being a teenage mam won't stop me. I'm lucky - my family are supportive."