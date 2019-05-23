The second chance beauty salon

Media player
Savvy training academy helps people into beauty jobs
A Middlesbrough training academy has been helping women get into beauty industry jobs.
Owner Lisa Fallow says her goal is to help change people's lives.
This story was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.
23 May 2019
