'We know how brilliant Middlesbrough is'

Video

The skaters of Middlesbrough Roller Derby team are proud of the work they have done to encourage more women to take part in sport.

A 2016 survey found the town to be the worst place to be a girl growing up.

But the team says such reports do not take into account the town's "tenacity" and "spirit to keep going" and they "know how brilliant Middlesbrough is".

This video was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.