'I'm trying to catch up with technology'

Video

Sessions run by a Middlesbrough charity aim to help older people learn how to use devices as part of their work to tackle social isolation and loneliness.

Volunteers work alongside them at Ageing Better Middlesbrough's Tea and Technology courses.

One of those taking part said: "Technology has overtaken me and I'm trying to catch up with it. I find it difficult really but improving slowly."

This story was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.