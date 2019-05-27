'I'm trying to catch up with technology'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Middlesbrough charity helps older people with technology
Sessions run by a Middlesbrough charity aim to help older people learn how to use devices as part of their work to tackle social isolation and loneliness.
Volunteers work alongside them at Ageing Better Middlesbrough's Tea and Technology courses.
One of those taking part said: "Technology has overtaken me and I'm trying to catch up with it. I find it difficult really but improving slowly."
This story was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.
-
27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tees-48390411/middlesbrough-charity-helps-older-people-with-technologyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window