'My first hockey game was so scary'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Teenager is captain of Middlesbrough adults hockey team

Teenager Skye Mills started playing hockey after she suffered a back injury and was warned she would fracture her spine if she carried on with gymnastics.

A year later the 14-year-old is captain of her Middlesbrough adult team.

She said: "It's a lot of pressure but it kind of just comes naturally to me now."

You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.

  • 26 May 2019
Go to next video: 'Getting pregnant at 16 saved my life'