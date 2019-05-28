Gymnasts celebrate Special Olympics medals

Media player
Three Middlesbrough gymnasts won 13 Special Olympics medals
Three gymnasts from Middlesbrough won a haul of medals at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi .
Caroline Jennison, Sean Jewitt and Mica Hoare represented Team GB at the competition in March.
They were among athletes competing from 170 countries.
The Special Olympics is a sporting competition for people with intellectual disabilities, caused by injury, disease or a problem in the brain.
This video was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.
28 May 2019
