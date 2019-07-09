Media player
Igloo made out of empty plastic milk bottles at County Durham school
Pupils have built an igloo using 700 empty plastic milk bottles which would otherwise have been thrown away.
Children at Stephenson Way Academy, in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, collected the waste plastic for eight months.
It is hoped the igloo, which will be used to read and play in, will inspire younger pupils and their families to recycle more and reduce plastic pollution.
