Disabled man skydives for mental health charity

Video

A man who experienced depression and anxiety after an injury left him unable to work has completed a skydive to help other men with mental health problems.

Jamie Odgers, 32, from Darlington said: "Falling from 15,000ft, was the best experience of my life."

Being disabled he never thought it would be possible to skydive, but he did it to raise money for ManHealth, a charity which holds peer support groups across the North East, where men can talk about their feelings.

It is hoped money raised from the skydive at Peterlee parachute centre will mean more support groups can be set up.