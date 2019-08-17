Community creates scarecrow trail

Media player
Video
Saltburn Victorian Scarecrow Festival brings community together
A scarecrow trail has been created in Saltburn to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town's Victorian pier.
Saltburn Victorian Scarecrow Festival has brought locals together during craft sessions to make their creations.
Community groups, businesses and individuals have taken part in the event, with all money raised going towards the town's Christmas lights.
17 Aug 2019
