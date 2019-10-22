Man dials 999 to try and return trainers

Media player
Cleveland Police receives 999 call over pair of trainers
A police force has released a 999 call from a man who wanted to return his trainers to a sports shop.
Cleveland Police wanted to highlight the inappropriate use of the emergency number as part of International Control Room Week.
The force said it received an average of 335 999 calls every day.
22 Oct 2019
