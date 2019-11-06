'People class you as a druggie'

Video

A homeless man in Hartlepool says a number of beggars in the town are only pretending to be in need.

Glenn told the BBC he turned to life on the streets after splitting from his partner.

But he warned a number of people who do have places to live are begging in the town centre as a quick way of making money.

The local council estimates there are about 20 persistent beggars - with some making up to £100 each day from members of the public.