'It's my future we're deciding on'

In Fore Bondgate in Bishop Auckland independent stores have been opening in the past year, many of them run by young business people.

The market town in Country Durham has been getting investment with its newly-renovated castle reopening this month and a new museum and gallery planned.

But there will be an added focus on Bishop Auckland during the general election campaign because of how close the election was two years ago. Historically the town has elected Labour MPs, but in 2017 the Conservative candidate was just 502 votes behind.

As the politicians target the town, what do the young entrepreneurs in Fore Bondgate want from their future MP?