'Major' Norman Cornish retrospective opens

The first "major" Norman Cornish retrospective has gone on display in County Durham.

Visitors to the Bowes Museum, in Barnard Castle, will be able to see more than 60 of his works, some of which have not been shown publicly before.

Cornish, from Spennymoor, began working as a miner at 14, before forging a career as an artist and retiring from the pits aged 47.