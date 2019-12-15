'We're building a blueprint'
Middlesbrough community hub brings people together

Gary Hamilton is on a mission to revamp Middlesbrough's community centres.

He has set up Active Tees Valley, a local community interest company, and taken over two local clubs.

He hopes that they will bring the community together and ensure local children always have somewhere to go.

