Hopes remain after stores close on high street
Stockton concern over High Street store closures

There is concern for the future of Stockton High Street, with Marks & Spencer and Debenhams closing their doors, and New Look set to follow.

However, some people believe the future lies in independent stores.

And the local Labour MP points to "international" events as being key to the town's future.

  • 15 Jan 2020
