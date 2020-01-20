Feathered football fan invades pitch

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Middlesbrough football match interrupted by duck
Players for Kader Rangers and Eaglescliffe Elementis Blues football teams were joined by an unexpected guest.
A duck invaded the pitch bringing play to a halt in Acklam, Middlesbrough.
The match resumed after the feathery football fan was herded off.
-
20 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tees-51183071/middlesbrough-football-match-interrupted-by-duckRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window