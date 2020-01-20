Feathered football fan invades pitch
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Middlesbrough football match interrupted by duck

Players for Kader Rangers and Eaglescliffe Elementis Blues football teams were joined by an unexpected guest.

A duck invaded the pitch bringing play to a halt in Acklam, Middlesbrough.

The match resumed after the feathery football fan was herded off.

  • 20 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Bees send footballers diving