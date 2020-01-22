'They're just hoping it will go away'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Father of former Whorlton Hall resident speaks out
The father of a former Whorlton Hall patient says authorities must do more to ensure people are looked after in a safe environment.
Tony, whose daughter was treated at the County Durham hospital, has called for politicians to show "they actually care and they're going to do something about it".
He believes further people could suffer if nothing is done soon.
22 Jan 2020
