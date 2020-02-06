Video

You've heard of dancing on ice - well now wheelchairs are being used to show some moves in the rink.

Residents of a Stockton care home enjoyed the activity as part of a range of creative events set up by staff, which also include boat trips and date nights.

White House Care Home in Hartburne has been rated "outstanding" by the Care Quality Commission for "significantly improving" the people's "quality of life, self-esteem and meaningful connections".

Deputy manager Benjamin Brown said: "It's heartwarming the response we've had from everyone, it's just been incredible."