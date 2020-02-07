'The higher you get, the clearer your mind’

Video

After 10 of his friends took their own lives, Kailem Donovan decided to take action to get more people to open up.

The 32-year-old set up the Walk and Talk group, which encourages people to get out in the fresh air and chat rather than bottling up their feelings.

It is hoped the weekly walks, which take place held across Teesside, will help those struggling with mental health conditions or suicidal thoughts.