Prison football aims to stop reoffending

Inmates from Holme House Prison in Stockton are taking part in football coaching sessions in a bid to stop them reoffending.

The Twinning Project links professional clubs with prisons, sending qualified coaches to work with inmates.

Hartlepool United has been "twinned" with Holme House.

Inmate Mo says it is "good for mental health" for him to get out of his cell and learn skills he can use when he is released.