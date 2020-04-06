Boy, 10, pens coronavirus song

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Markse boy writes song about pandemic
Ten-year-old Joseph from Markse has written a song looking forward to life getting back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic is over.
Joseph, who is registered blind and has autism, has always had a passion for music and is completely self-taught.
-
06 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tees-52189646/coronavirus-markse-boy-writes-song-about-pandemicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window