Man, 91, applauded leaving coronavirus ward

Coronavirus: Middlesbrough man, 91, applauded as he leaves hospital
A 91-year-old man has been applauded leaving hospital after being treated for coronavirus.
Thomas McCluskey from Middlesbrough, left the ward at James Cook University Hospital to clapping from medical staff.
And when he arrived home in North Ormesby, he was greeted by residents in his street.
Mr McCluskey still has the virus but was told he well enough to leave hospital.
21 Apr 2020
