Man receives message from army for 100th birthday

Coronavirus: Man sent 100th birthday message from army
A man has been sent a special birthday message from the British Army to mark his 100th birthday in lockdown.
James Lindsay joined the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineer Corps during its formation and served during World War Two in Italy and Malta.
His family had planned a big celebration which had to be cancelled due to the pandemic so residents at
Stichell House, in Hartlepool, threw him a party instead.
06 May 2020
