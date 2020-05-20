Family delighted by son's talent for lyrics

Media player
Surprise lyricist Jack has words turned into music
A Teesside man is delighted after a musician put the words he wrote about lockdown to music.
Jack Watts, 22, has Down's syndrome and autism which means he has limited cognitive ability.
Despite this, he has discovered a talent for writing down how he feels during lockdown.
Teesside musician Mike McGrother put his lyrics to music to make him feel like "a pop star".
