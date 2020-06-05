'We honestly thought he had gone'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Redcar former soldier Miles Darcy back home

Miles Darcy spent two weeks on a ventilator while stricken with Covid-19 but is now celebrating being back home with his wife.

The 76-year-old former soldier from Redcar on Teesside praised staff at James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough as "out of this world" for the care he received.

  • 05 Jun 2020