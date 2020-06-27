Doctor leaves critical care after coronavirus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Doctor leaves critical care to applause
A senior doctor has left critical care to applause from colleagues after being treated for coronavirus.
Consultant haematologist Maria Szubert was admitted to the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, at the end of May and said she was "at death's door".
She has now been discharged from the critical care unit.
She urged people to stick to social distancing rules to "lessen pressure on this wonderful team".
-
27 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tees-53201518/coronavirus-doctor-leaves-critical-care-to-applauseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window