Illegal rave dispersed on busy day for police
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Illegal Teesside rave dispersed on busy day for police

About 200 people gathering for an illegal rave in woodland overnight were dispersed by police.

Cleveland Police said the party at Eston, on Teesside, was "unacceptable".

It was one of a number of call-outs which kept them busy as lockdown restrictions were eased across England with bars and restaurants opening again after three months.

  • 05 Jul 2020