First e-scooters trial launched in town

Middlesbrough e-scooters: Town is first place for trial
Middlesbrough has become the first place in the country to trial e-scooters in a bid to ease pressure on public transport amid the coronavirus crisis.
Fifty rentable electric scooters are available from around the town and can be hired by anyone over the age of 18 with a full or provisional driving licence.
The vehicles, which are banned on pavements, are limited to 11.5mph and cost £2 to hire for 20 minutes.
The pilot, which will run for a year, will be rolled out across all five boroughs of the Tees Valley later this month.
13 Jul 2020
