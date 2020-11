A 35ft (10.7m) inflatable Grinch outside a house in Hartlepool has become a local attraction.

Ray Liddell and daughters Olivia and Jasmine love the Dr Seuss character so decided to buy a giant Christmas inflatable.

Attracting attention from passers-by, Mr Liddell decided to raise money for Alice House Hospice, which cared for his father who died of Covid-19.

The Grinch has so far raised more than £6,000.