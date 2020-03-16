Like so many people with autism, lockdown has been an unsettling and confusing time for brothers James and Daniel.

All services except one-to-one support stopped for a while and 29-year-old Daniel became terrified of coronavirus, with limited understanding of what it was.

Mum Anna Taylor, 53, from Stockton, founded Autism Matters to help support autistic adults.

Through the charity she started a dog walking service to get her sons and others back outside and improve their mental health.