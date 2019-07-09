Almost 700 libraries have closed across Britain since 2010 as councils look at ways to save money, but in Middlesbrough they are spending more.

It is thought almost one in 10 children in the town do not own a book and it has a problem with literacy.

Mother-of-three Nisha Mayuran, who is originally from Sri Lanka, has made it her family home.

Ahead of elections across England on 6 May, she explains how important the library is to her and her children.

Journalist: Chris Robinson, filmed and edited: Chris Middis