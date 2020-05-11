Gavin Atkins has been a guide dog owner for 50 years.

Registered blind aged nine, he has had seven guide dogs and says he could not imagine life without them.

As well as giving him independence, confidence and support, the dogs have enabled him to have a career as a piano tuner.

His current dog Winter retires from being a working dog on Friday, and will spend the rest of her life relaxing as a pet at her new home in York, although Gavin will still visit.

The 68-year-old from Darlington will then get a new companion, and together they will mark his own milestone of 50 years of guide dog ownership, in the same month the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association celebrates its 90th anniversary.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.