Staff shortages at Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital are causing health workers to "feel like leaving", with some describing the work environment as "dangerous".

Team members at the hospital's ward 31 have spoken of their day-to-day working life, calling it "morale draining" and raising concerns over patient safety if conditions do not improve.

The trust told the BBC North East & Cumbria Impact Team that Covid-19 cases were "inevitably" affecting staffing.

The Department of Health and Social Care praised NHS staff for going "above and beyond to ensure people get the treatment they need" and said they were supporting them over this "challenging period".