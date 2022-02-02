A farmer used his telehandler to pick up a car he found on his land and dumped it on its roof, a trial heard.

Robert Hooper, 57, took exception to the Vauxhall Corsa being parked on the driveway of his farm in Newbiggin-in-Teesdale, County Durham, a jury at Durham Crown Court was told.

The driver, Elliott Johnson, who had been swimming in a nearby river, filmed the events on 5 June last year.

Mr Hooper denies dangerous driving and criminal damage.

Charlie Burns, a friend of the driver, filmed this footage on his phone, the jury was told.