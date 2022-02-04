A farmer who used a telehandler to pick up a car and dump it in a road to defend his property has been cleared of dangerous driving and criminal damage.

Robert Hooper, 57, had told Durham Crown Court he felt "frightened and threatened" when he took the action.

Mobile phone footage showed him lifting the Vauxhall Corsa from the entrance to his County Durham farm last June.

The video also showed the vehicle's lifting rails striking shirtless Connor Burns, 21.

The car had been parked by Mr Burns' friend, Elliott Johnson, at Mr Hooper's property in Newbiggin-in-Teesdale after suffering a double puncture.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.