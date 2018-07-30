Oyez, oyez, oyez. The search is on to find Middlesbrough a town crier fit for the 21st Century.

Creativity is "strongly encouraged" and entries are not limited to speech - people can sing, rap, act or dance their way through their pronouncements, the council said.

Making their debut at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the crier will take part in future civic events, such as Armed Forces Day, and other large-scale events.

An unpaid role, it is anticipated the role of the town's "very own voice" will be held for at least one year.

