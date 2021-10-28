A mother and son who share the same visual impairment have spoken of their journey to accepting their disability.

Lorna Davies, from Darlington, was born with eye conditions that significantly reduce her vision.

The 32-year-old says she "plodded along" until her impairment was passed on to her son Rex, an event that encouraged her to seek help and apply for a guide dog.

Six-year-old Rex is now raising money for Guide Dogs after witnessing how the charity helped his mum.