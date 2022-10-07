Three friends who are supporting each other through their mental health journeys have taken to the skies.

Angela, who was diagnosed with autism and ADHD this year, had a breakdown in 2016 and hit an all-time low in 2021 when she tried to take her own life.

The 46-year-old was helped to get her life back on track by Maggie and Peter.

Maggie runs Wild Women Adventures - a group that empowers women to go outside of their comfort zone - and met skydiver Peter on one of the group's activities.

Peter, from Peterlee, got into skydiving to help others reach new highs with their mental health after turning his own life around.

