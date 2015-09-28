A £37m plant at the former Redcar steelworks has been demolished nine years after it opened.

The Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) plant blew finely powdered coal into the centre of the site's blast furnace to make steelmaking more efficient.

It was brought down as part of the transformation of the steelworks, which closed in 2015, into Teesworks.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said all the major buildings on the site should be down by the end of the year.

