A group of volunteers are being a "family" for those without family and making sure the most vulnerable have something to eat.

In Shildon, more than 40% of children in the town are described as living in absolute poverty.

Charity Shildon Alive provides food parcels and meals for those struggling to eat, as well as a shop where visitors can pay a donation for items.

Over half term, it anticipates it will feed about 100 children a day as the cost of living crisis impacts the community.

Volunteer Tracey Chappell said: "People haven't got food in their cupboards, it's not right. Food is a basic essential of life."

