Redcar's blast furnace has been demolished in a controlled explosion, changing the Teesside skyline forever.

A 800ft (250m) exclusion zone was put in place for observers to watch the levelling of the structure, the casting houses, the dust catcher and conveyors, which were felled in a matter of seconds.

An industrial landmark since the 1970s, the furnace stood 365ft (111m) high and once produced 3.6 million tonnes of iron a year.

The former steelworks site is being cleared to create the Teesworks industrial zone, the UK's largest freeport.

