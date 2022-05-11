A team of volunteers are giving up their free time to help revellers in a town.

The Hartlepool Ambulance charity patrols the streets at weekends doing what it can to help people who are involved in accidents, assaults and alcohol-related trouble.

The volunteers are trained in first aid and aim to reduce pressure on the NHS by directing casualties to the appropriate services.

The charity was formed 2017 and costs £25,000 a year to run, which comes from donations.

BBC Radio Tees reporter Louise Hobson spent time with them.

