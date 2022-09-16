Hope Caitlin, 21, is a poet and digital artist who uses her artwork to describe her experiences growing up with chronic illnesses.

After suffering an injury when she was 11, Hope developed complex regional pain syndrome, and then ME - or chronic fatigue syndrome - which is the primary illness she struggles with today.

“It wasn’t easy for me and I can’t live a totally normal life. But I figure out how to live mine, even if it’s different,” said Hope.

Hope’s artwork is on display in her first solo gallery at No. 42 Bishop Auckland market place, the same venue where her work was first shown publicly five years ago.

Video produced by Alex Challies.