Joe was born with a birth defect meaning he does not have a hole on the outside of his anus.

The condition is called imperforate anus, and he goes by the name of Mr Magic Toilet on social media and has had millions of views across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Joe, from Newton Aycliffe hopes that by sharing his experiences he will help comfort and support others who are in similar circumstances.

Filmed and edited by Daniel Ragusa at BBC Radio Tees

