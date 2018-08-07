Teesside Cannabis Club has been based on Stockton's high street since 2018.

The front of the venue sells rolling papers and CBD products, while the back - reserved for hundreds of paying members - is a consumption room.

Reggae music plays, a disco ball hangs from the ceiling and a thick haze of cannabis smoke fills the room.

Club owner Michael Fisher describes it as a place to chill out without judgement, but added his team also aimed to reduce the harms associated with drugs.

Cannabis is a Class B drug, and Cleveland Police said it took illegal drugs seriously and continued to enforce the law.

Video produced by Adam Clarkson.