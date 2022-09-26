Truckers have driven down the A19 to say farewell to Barry May, the "Waving Man" of Teesside.

Barry stood on a bridge near Billingham almost every day for 30 years to wave at trucks.

In 2018, circumstances meant he had to say goodbye to a life-long hobby.

For BBC Radio Tees' iPlayer series What's Your Thing?, Barry returned for one last wave.

Video produced by Adam Clarkson.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.